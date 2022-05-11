Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,046 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NVS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 135,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.