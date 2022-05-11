Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,192,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 296,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $63.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $944.31 and its 200-day moving average is $987.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

