SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.95% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

SOFI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 379,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 140,420 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

