Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $3.08 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.45 or 0.07313086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars.

