Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMPNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 3,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Sompo has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

