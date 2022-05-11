Southern Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 4,070,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,248. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

