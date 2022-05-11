Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,456,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $215.31 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

