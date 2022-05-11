Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,146.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 958.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 544,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,448. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.