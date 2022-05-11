Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,858 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,081,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,690,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,967. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.