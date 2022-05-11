Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

SWX stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

