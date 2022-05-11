S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $337.40

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $337.40 and last traded at $339.69, with a volume of 9559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.76.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.79.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $42,816,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 37.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.