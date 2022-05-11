SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 166,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

