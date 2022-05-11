SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.05

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

