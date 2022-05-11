SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

