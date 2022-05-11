SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 527,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,479,546 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $37.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after buying an additional 799,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after acquiring an additional 705,476 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 287,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

