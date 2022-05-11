SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3,704.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $172.82. 9,168,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,458,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

