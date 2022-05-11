SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.67

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

