SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.09

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

