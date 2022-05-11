SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.68

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

