SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,695. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

