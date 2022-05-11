SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $251,033.19 and $341.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,659.31 or 0.99721542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00115525 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00195965 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00121765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00227324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

