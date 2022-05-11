Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

SPIR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 948,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

