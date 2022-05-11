SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post $341.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $342.00 million. SPX posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 402,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPX by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

