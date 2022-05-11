Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.07. 742,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,979,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,641,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

