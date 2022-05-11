SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

