Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.95

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 7318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

