State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.25

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 3521637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.
The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About State Street (NYSE:STT)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
