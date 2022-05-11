State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.25

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 3521637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

