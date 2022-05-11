Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,950.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

