Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,153. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 305,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

