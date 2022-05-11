Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,153. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.
About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
