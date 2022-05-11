stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00560385 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,932.36 or 2.00319471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.48 or 0.07194519 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

