stETH (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00578019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.59 or 2.10167414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007944 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

