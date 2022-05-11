Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.29

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.29 ($15.04) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.05), with a volume of 4659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.11 ($15.91).

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.54.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

