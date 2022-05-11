Steven Piano Sells 173 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Steven Piano sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $14,362.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 564,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

