Steven Piano Sells 173 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Steven Piano sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $14,362.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JACK traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 564,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $122.70.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
