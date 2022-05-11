StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.