StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

OXBR opened at $4.94 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

