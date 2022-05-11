StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR opened at $4.94 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.