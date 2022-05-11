Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
SRI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.
In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
