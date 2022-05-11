STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $34.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

