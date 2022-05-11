Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

