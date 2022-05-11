Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.52

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 90008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

