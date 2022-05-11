Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

89.4% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 2.58% 11.33% 5.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and ICON Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.12 $153.18 million $2.49 84.32

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 2 7 0 2.78

ICON Public has a consensus target price of $282.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.37%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Summary

ICON Public beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.