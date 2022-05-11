SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $79.79 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002481 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

