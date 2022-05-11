Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

