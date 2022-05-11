Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.45

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.45 and last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 8083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.