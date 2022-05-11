Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 607.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

SVNLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 1,413,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

