Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading 10.1% Higher

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $42.88. 16,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 471,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

