Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

