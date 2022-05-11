Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 260,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.