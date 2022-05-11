Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $283.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.