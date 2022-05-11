Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $283.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile (Get Rating)
