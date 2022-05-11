Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKATGet Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.90. 508,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,814,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

