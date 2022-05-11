Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.90. 508,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,814,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Takung Art alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.