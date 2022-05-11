Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $17.89

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.82. Talos Energy shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 5,421 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,698,680 shares of company stock valued at $83,521,964. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 362,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.